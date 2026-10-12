Nigeria: Buk's Auwal Abdullahi Makes Global Scientists' List

Dr. Auwal Abdullahi, an associate professor in the Department of Physiotherapy, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Bayero University, Kano, has been listed among the World's Top 2% Scientists.

Bayero University, Kano, official Bulletin disclosed this on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The ranking classifies scientists into 20 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields using the Science-Metrix classification system.

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Inclusion is based on ranking among the top 100,000 scientists by c-score, with and without self-citations, or achieving a sub-field percentile of 2 percent or above.

The World's Top 2% Scientists ranking, developed by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier, identifies leading researchers worldwide based on citation performance and other bibliometric indicators derived from

Scopus is a comprehensive abstract and citation database of peer- reviewed literature.

The 2026 database was published by Elsevier on 7 October 2026 and is based on the 1 August 2026 Scopus snapshot.

Abdullahi, who obtained a PhD in Medical Sciences from the University of Antwerp in Belgium, is ranked 3,204th among 379,830 authors in the Neurology and Neurosurgery sub-field under Clinical Medicine.

He has an H-index=18 and an hm index= 3. The 2026 edition marks his inclusion in the ranking.

Other BUK scholars who listed in the ranking are Professor Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed Gadanya and Dr Sunusi Marwana Manladan.

Habib of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences is ranked 83rd among 39,335 authors in the Tropical Medicine sub-field under Clinical Medicine.

He has an h- index of 11 and an hm-index of 4.67. His appearance in the 2026 edition

Gadanya, of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, is ranked 4,866th among 360,081 authors in the General and Internal Medicine sub-filed.

His inclusion follows previous recognition in the 2025, 2024, 2021 and 2020 editions.

Manladan of the Faculty of Engineering is ranked 6,002nd among 330,896 authors in the Materials sub-field under Engineering.

He has an h-index of 13 and an hm-index of 5.00. His recognition extends his record of inclusion in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions.