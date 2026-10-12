Kenya: Kindiki Vows Tough Action Against Political Violence Sponsors

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned politicians and their supporters against sponsoring violence, saying those involved in attacks on opponents and destruction of property will face severe consequences.

Kindiki said political competition should not degenerate into violence, insisting that all aspirants must be allowed to campaign and present their agendas without intimidation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Politics is not war, and we will make it extremely costly and painful for anyone who dares to promote the destruction of property and undermine peace among Kenyans. We will not allow it," he said.

Speaking on Monday in Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County, during an inspection of government development projects, the Deputy President called for an end to political goonism, warning that disagreements over leadership should not threaten lives, property or national cohesion.

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"This senseless goonism and violence in politics must come to an end, and it must become extremely painful for anyone who chooses it," he said.

Kindiki's remarks come amid growing political competition in the Mt Kenya region, where aspirants are positioning themselves ahead of the next General Election.

He pledged to take the lead in promoting peaceful political contests, saying the region had previously experienced intense competition without violence.

Citing the 1992 and 2002 General Elections, Kindiki said political differences should not be a reason for Kenyans to turn against one another.

"We have had political differences in the past, but we have resolved them peacefully without hurting one another, destroying property or undermining national cohesion. We should never allow it now," he said.

The Deputy President also warned those involved in the sale of illicit alcohol, saying the government would intensify its crackdown on products mixed with dangerous chemicals.

He said the trade was ruining the lives of young people and placing a heavy burden on families and communities.

"We will not tolerate alcohol mixed with chemicals that endanger people's lives. We will deal firmly and without mercy with all those selling such dangerous alcohol," Kindiki said.

He added that the fight against illicit alcohol was a public safety concern rather than a political undertaking, arguing that young people needed to be protected from substances that undermine their ability to engage in productive activities.

During the visit, Kindiki inspected the completed Gathunguri-Waihara-Kabebero Road and launched the tarmacking of the Giathenge-Ichamama-Witima-Kiuguini Road.

He also flagged off rural electrification works targeting Kihuro, Kirio and Kianjogu villages before addressing residents at Giathenge Shopping Centre, where he outlined ongoing and planned government projects in Nyeri County.

The Deputy President said 775 kilometres of roads, valued at Sh45 billion, were at various stages of completion in the county. He also cited the construction of 13 modern markets and the development of Ruringu and Othaya stadiums.

Kindiki said the government had disbursed Sh650 million towards rural electrification, with 12,000 households targeted for connection during the current financial year.

He further said Nyeri had benefited from affordable housing, hostels and modern markets worth Sh17 billion, with additional projects valued at Sh5 billion in the pipeline.

The county has also received 13 milk coolers under a government programme aimed at reducing post-harvest losses among dairy farmers through improved storage and value addition.

On healthcare, Kindiki said Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital in Othaya had been upgraded to Level Six and fully equipped, while Nyeri Level Five Hospital had received a Sh1 billion facelift.

He pledged to ensure the completion of the projects, saying the government would be judged by its delivery record rather than promises.

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"I am working hard to ensure completion of all these projects because I know I have to account for what I have done when we come back to request for your votes. I will not come back with empty promises; I will come with fulfilled promises," he said.

Kindiki urged residents to support development initiatives, saying investments in infrastructure, healthcare, electricity and markets were intended to improve livelihoods and benefit future generations.

"A country is built by its citizens, and we want to bequeath a better country to the next generation because those who were before us gave us a better country. We must make it better for those who will come after us," he said.

He was accompanied by Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Othaya MP Wambugu Wainaina, Nyeri Town MP Maina Mathenge and Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

Also present were Principal Secretaries Alex Wachira (Energy), Caroline Karugu (East African Community Affairs and acting ASALs and Regional Development) and Elijah Mwangi (Sports), among other officials.