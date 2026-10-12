Seychelles/Kenya: Shikangwa Hits Hat-Trick As Starlets Seal Record 22-0 Aggregate Win Over Seychelles

12 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Harambee Starlets recorded their biggest aggregate victory after thrashing Seychelles 22-0 over two legs in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Kenya replicated their first-leg performance with another emphatic 11-0 victory in the return leg played on Monday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, completing a dominant passage to the next round.

A tougher test now awaits the Starlets, who will face either Malawi or Zimbabwe in the next round. Malawi, who reached the final of this year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON), hold a 2-0 advantage over Zimbabwe heading into Tuesday's return leg in Harare, thanks to goals from sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga.

Shikangwa Leads the Rout

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Just as in the first leg, the return match was largely one-sided, with Kenya dominating from the outset.

Sylvia Makungu opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Violet Nanjala doubled the advantage in the 12th minute.

Jentrix Shikangwa then struck twice in quick succession, scoring in the 17th and 20th minutes, before Vivian Nasaka added the fifth goal in the 31st minute to give Kenya a commanding 5-0 halftime lead.

The Starlets maintained their attacking momentum after the break, adding six more goals to complete another 11-0 victory.

Shikangwa completed her hat-trick, while foreign-based forward Mwanahalima Adam grabbed a brace, scoring in the 48th and 78th minutes.

Marion Serenge also struck twice late in the match, finding the net in the 87th minute and stoppage time, while Fasila Adhiambo added her name to the scoresheet in the 85th minute.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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