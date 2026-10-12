Kenya: Ruto to Uhuru - You're a Conman, Retire

Nairobi — President William Ruto has renewed his attack on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of betraying their political agreement and misleading other leaders as tensions build ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County on the second day of his development tour of the North Rift, Ruto revisited his fallout with Uhuru, claiming the former president had promised to support his presidential ambitions after serving two terms.

"I, William Ruto, voted for you four times. I stood with you when you began your journey to seek leadership. I stood with you in 2013. I stood with you in 2017. You conned me. You said 10 years of Uhuru, 10 years of Ruto," he said.

Ruto accused Uhuru of abandoning him when he sought the presidency in 2022, saying the retired president had instead urged Kenyans not to vote for him.

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Uhuru backed Raila in the 2022 presidential race, while Ruto won the election and succeeded him as president.

"When the time came for you to stand with me, you conned me, you avoided me, you told Kenyans not to vote for me," Ruto said.

The President also accused Uhuru of misleading former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He further criticised Uhuru's reported political involvement with Jubilee party leader Fred Matiang'i and other leaders seeking to challenge the current administration.

"My friend, please, retire. Stop the con artistry," Ruto said, urging Uhuru to stop advising Kenyans on whom to elect and how to conduct elections.

Ruto also appealed to residents of the Lake region, reminding them of their past support for Uhuru and arguing that the former president should not oppose him after their years of political cooperation.

"You are the most ungrateful person I have met. You are the most deceitful character I have met," he said in a series of sharp personal attacks.

The President at the same time defended his administration's performance, accusing the previous government of leaving problems in education, the economy, housing and healthcare.

He said his government had employed teachers, built classrooms and changed the university funding model to address challenges inherited from the previous administration.

On the economy, Ruto claimed his administration had revived growth and dealt with inflation.

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He also cited the affordable housing programme, saying the government was building houses, markets and student hostels.

On healthcare, Ruto said 33 million Kenyans were covered under the government's Universal Health Coverage arrangements.