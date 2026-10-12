Kenya: Nakuru Intensifies Crackdown On Criminal Gangs, Launches 107 Hotline Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — The government has intensified operations against criminal gangs in Nakuru County amid concerns that the groups could be recruited by politicians to fuel violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nakuru County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara warned that failure to dismantle the gangs could allow unscrupulous politicians to use them to intimidate opponents and disrupt public meetings during the election period.

Kibaara said security agencies had been pursuing criminal groups operating in low-income neighbourhoods, including Manyani, Kivumbini, Kaptembwa, London, Kwa Rhonda and Flamingo. However, he noted that some remnants continued to terrorise residents.

Speaking during a County Multi-Sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Peace and Security, the commissioner described the gangs as a major security concern, particularly amid fears of politically sponsored violence.

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He said the regional administration was also stepping up the fight against illicit alcohol, warning that dangerous concoctions were increasingly finding their way into the local market.

"People are mixing poison and selling it to revellers as liquor. There is an upsurge of the illicit and dangerous alcoholic concoction in the city because it is a transit route for ethanol," Kibaara said.

The meeting also saw the launch of a toll-free hotline and SMS service, 107, under the Early Warning and Early Response initiative, known as EWER107.

The service was introduced by MidRift Human Rights Network in partnership with the Administration Police Service and other security agencies to enable members of the public to report security incidents and potential threats.

MidRift Executive Director Joseph Omondi said the service would allow people from any part of the country to submit information anonymously and at no cost.

"The more toll-free lines we have, the merrier. This one is fool-proof because it has to be verified by the nearest local authorities, the chiefs and their assistants," Omondi said.

He acknowledged concerns that criminals could abuse the reporting system to mislead security agencies but said safeguards had been incorporated into its design to counter misinformation.

Omondi said timely information from the public would help authorities identify emerging threats and respond before incidents escalated, particularly in the run-up to, during and after the 2027 elections.

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He urged the public to use the hotline responsibly and provide accurate information to support efforts to maintain peace and security.

The peace and security forums are organised by MidRift Human Rights Network in collaboration with the Electoral Law and Governance Institute for Africa (ELGIA) under the Strengthening Capacities of Peace Actors for Peaceful Elections (SCOPE) project, funded by the United Kingdom.

The initiative brings together representatives from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Judiciary, the Media Council of Kenya, the Administration Police Service, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya, among other institutions.

Participants, including sub-county police commanders and deputy county commissioners, shared updates on security interventions, implementation plans and commitments aimed at ensuring credible, peaceful and fair elections.

The initiative seeks to strengthen coordination among security agencies and other stakeholders while improving the identification and prevention of threats that could undermine peace during the 2027 General Election.