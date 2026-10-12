Malawi: Nico Group Raises One Nico Top 12 Netball Cup Sponsorship to K75m

Nico Group has increased its sponsorship of the One Nico Top 12 National Netball Cup from K60 million to K75 million as the competition launched its second season.

The launch took place at Blantyre Sports Arena.

Nico Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Taweni Gondwe Xaba said the company was satisfied with the sport's progress since it began backing the tournament.

"The competition is part of the career pathway for the girls," she said.

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Ms Xaba said the tournament is becoming an important platform for developing young female players and creating chances to build professional careers.

Continued growth could open doors for Malawian players to secure better deals beyond the country's borders, she said.

She said the rise from K60 million in the first season to K75 million this year shows Nico's commitment to netball and supports the Netball Association of Malawi's (NAM) strategy to rebuild the game.

NAM president Vitumbiko Gubuduza praised Nico for its continued investment and called the partnership important for the sport's growth.

She said the sponsorship has helped improve several areas of the game beyond competition, including efforts to strengthen the sport's overall structure.

She singled out umpire training as a key beneficiary, in line with NAM's strategy to rebuild netball.

Supporting the game at every level, she said, is essential for lasting progress.

Blantyre City Mayor Councillor Isaac Jomo Osman, guest of honour at the launch, welcomed the initiative, saying the partnership shows the value of investing in sport.