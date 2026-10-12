Malawi: Kabwila to Mumba - Don't Like Chakwera? Leave!

11 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mwelu Phiri,

Senior MCP figure accuses Vitumbiko Mumba of ingratitude after he said the party must change its leader to return to power

A senior figure in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has launched a fierce attack on Vitumbiko Mumba after he suggested the party must change its leadership if it hopes to win back power.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila accused Mumba of political immaturity, ingratitude and a lack of understanding of the party that helped build his national profile.

Speaking to Times, Kabwila said the MCP introduced Mumba to Malawians and insisted the party remains firmly behind its president, Lazarus Chakwera.

She said that if Mumba does not agree with the party's direction, he is free to chart his own political path.

She also dismissed his criticism with a proverb: "A lion does not stop drinking water because frogs are making noise."

Her remarks follow comments by Mumba, who campaigned alongside Chakwera in last year's election.

He argued that the MCP must overhaul its leadership if it is to regain public confidence and secure another term in government.

The exchange points to growing tension within the party over its future direction and leadership ahead of the next election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.