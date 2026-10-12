Malawi: Kabwila to Mumba - Don't Like Chakwera? Leave!

Senior MCP figure accuses Vitumbiko Mumba of ingratitude after he said the party must change its leader to return to power

A senior figure in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has launched a fierce attack on Vitumbiko Mumba after he suggested the party must change its leadership if it hopes to win back power.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila accused Mumba of political immaturity, ingratitude and a lack of understanding of the party that helped build his national profile.

Speaking to Times, Kabwila said the MCP introduced Mumba to Malawians and insisted the party remains firmly behind its president, Lazarus Chakwera.

She said that if Mumba does not agree with the party's direction, he is free to chart his own political path.

She also dismissed his criticism with a proverb: "A lion does not stop drinking water because frogs are making noise."

Her remarks follow comments by Mumba, who campaigned alongside Chakwera in last year's election.

He argued that the MCP must overhaul its leadership if it is to regain public confidence and secure another term in government.

The exchange points to growing tension within the party over its future direction and leadership ahead of the next election.