Malawi: Escom and Police Hold Four-Day Anti-Vandalism Campaign in Mulanje

11 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Mulanje Police Station held a four-day campaign from 8 to 11 October against the vandalism of electricity infrastructure in Mulanje District.

Mobile teams toured markets and trading centres on Thursday and Friday, urging people to protect power assets and report suspicious activity quickly.

On Saturday, 60 members of community policing forums in Traditional Authority Nthilamanja's area received training on protecting power lines, transformers and related equipment.

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Village Headman Majiya said the volunteers would do their work diligently. He thanked Escom, through the police, for the reflective vests, torches and training.

The campaign ended on Sunday with talks in church congregations during morning services.

Officers urged churches to encourage members to guard electricity infrastructure. Nelson Kokha, secretary of Chonde CCAP Church, said the church was ready to work with Escom and the police.

"Electricity is important to all of us," he said.

"Therefore, we need to cooperate so that the infrastructure is protected."

Escom senior outreach officer Maurice Nkawihe said communities have a shared responsibility to protect it.

Reliable power supports businesses, schools, health facilities and maize mills, he said, and when infrastructure is vandalised "these services grind to a halt".

Mulanje Police Station officer Superintendent Yotamu Kanjoka praised Escom for supporting the training, saying the equipment and skills would help volunteers protect electricity assets.

Escom urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspected cases promptly.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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