Liberia: Kolubah Rejects Reconciliation Rumors, Declares 2029 Bid

- Former Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has declared his intention to contest Liberia's 2029 presidential election as an independent candidate, while challenging President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President George Weah in remarks delivered to the media on Sunday.

Kolubah's declaration comes amid political uncertainty over the country's next presidential contest and questions about whether opposition forces can unite behind a single candidate.

He also used the press conference to address reports of a possible reconciliation with President Boakai following his return from Ghana.

Kolubah denied that he had contacted Boakai to seek reconciliation, saying he instructed his public relations officer to publish reconciliation messages to gauge public reactions and identify those supporting or opposing him.

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"Do I look like someone to go and beg Joseph Boakai?" Kolubah asked, insisting that he was not seeking help from the President.

He nevertheless said he remained willing to meet Boakai if the President called for a discussion.

The former lawmaker also directed sharp criticism at Weah and former House Speaker Fonati Koffa, warning that he intended to challenge them politically.

He accused Weah of telling supporters that he had supported Kolubah, but did not provide further details during the remarks.

Despite declaring his independent presidential bid, Kolubah said he could support the ruling Unity Party if the opposition failed to present what he considers a credible political alternative.

His declaration adds another potential contender to the political landscape ahead of 2029, while leaving open questions about his campaign structure, policy agenda and the political support he can attract.

Kolubah's remarks signal that the struggle over alliances and opposition leadership may remain a major issue as Liberia moves toward its next presidential election.

