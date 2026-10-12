Liberia: Freeport Modernization Critical to Economic Growth - LRA Boss

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah has stressed the urgent need to modernize the Freeport of Monrovia, describing the facility as critical to Liberia's economic growth, trade competitiveness and revenue generation.

Jallah made the remarks during a courtesy visit by a technical team from the National Port Authority (NPA) to discuss the proposed Freeport Dredging Project.

He said upgrading the port to international standards would improve maritime operations, attract larger vessels, facilitate international trade and create additional economic opportunities for Liberians.

According to the LRA boss, improving port infrastructure is essential to strengthening Liberia's position in regional and international commerce.

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During the engagement, NPA Harbor Master Samuel M. Lynch emphasized the importance of dredging to improve navigational safety and maintain adequate water depth for vessels entering and leaving the port.

Lynch explained that dredging would help ensure safer and more efficient vessel movements, an important requirement for improving port operations.

For his part, NPA Managing Director Sekou Dukuly underscored the need to transform the Freeport of Monrovia into a modern deep-sea facility capable of accommodating growing maritime traffic and meeting future shipping demands.

He said improving the port's capacity would strengthen Liberia's ability to attract international shipping activities and support the country's expanding trade needs.

The Freeport of Monrovia serves as Liberia's principal gateway for international commerce, handling a significant share of the country's imports and exports.

Officials believe that strategic investments in dredging and infrastructure modernization could improve operational efficiency, strengthen trade facilitation and increase government revenue.

The proposed project forms part of broader efforts to improve Liberia's maritime infrastructure and enhance the country's competitiveness in international trade.

However, details regarding the project's estimated cost, financing arrangements and implementation timeline were not disclosed.