Namibia: FMD Detected in Zambezi

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has confirmed an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the Zambezi region after all 12 cattle samples collected from Kalala Island tested positive for the virus.

Chief veterinary officer Kenneth Shoombe says the outbreak was detected at Kalala Island in the Kabbe constituency, where veterinary officials found 20 cattle showing signs of the disease.

In a public notice on Sunday, Shoombe says veterinary officials from the Katima Mulilo State Veterinary Office investigated the suspected outbreak on 5 October.

This comes as Namibia announced an FMD outbreak in the ||Kharas region last month, which has spread to 17 farms by Friday.

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Shoombe said the veterinary services collected 12 samples in the region and sent them to the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Windhoek on 6 October.

He said all 12 samples tested positive for FMD on 7 October.

Shoombe said the ministry has activated the national foot-and-mouth disease contingency plan to contain the outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading.

"Intensive surveillance has already commenced to establish the full extent of the outbreak," he said.

Following the confirmation, the ministry has suspended the movement of all cloven-hoofed animals and their raw products throughout the Zambezi region.

Shoombe said all previously issued movement permits have been cancelled.

The restrictions affect animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

The ministry has also suspended livestock auctions, informal markets and other events where animals are gathered.

Slaughtering of cloven-hoofed animals at local abattoirs, informal markets and social events has also been stopped until further notice.

However, Shoombe said slaughtering at export abattoirs under the commodity-Blbased trade system may continue for cattle already in quarantine, provided they meet the required traceability conditions.

The ministry has introduced roadblocks at strategic locations to prevent the unauthorised movement of livestock and raw animal products within the region.

Shoombe said emergency vaccination has already started in the affected area to help control the outbreak.

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FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and some wild animals.

Infected animals may develop blisters, sores and ulcers around the mouth and between their hooves.