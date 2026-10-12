Namibia: Teenager (14) Drowns in River While Fishing At Rundu

A girl (14) died at Rundu after reportedly being swept away by strong currents in the Kavango River near Mabiye in the Kavango East region on Saturday.

The girl, identified as Salome Nanonge, was found dead and her body floating in the river after a search operation launched on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Nanonge and five friends went to fishing on Saturday at about 14h00, before reportedly being caught by the current and swept away.

Kavango East police head of crime investigations deputy commissioner Moses Simaho on Sunday said five other girls managed to reach the shore and were rescued, while Nanonge disappeared.

"The victim failed to reach the shore and disappeared from sight, giving rise to the suspicion that she had drowned," he said.

The search operation discovered her body floating in the river at about 12h00.

"Her body was found floating about 500m from the scene near the old crossing bridge to Calai on the Angolan side of the river," Simaho said.

He said no visible injuries or marks were observed on Nanonge's body.

Her body was identified by family members and transported to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital mortuary, where it is being kept pending a post-mortem examination.

Simaho said police investigations continue.