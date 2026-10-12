East Africa: Uganda to Host International Water and Development Congress in 2027

Uganda has been selected to host the International Water Association (IWA) Water and Development Congress and Exhibition in 2027, a move expected to boost international cooperation, investment and conference tourism.

The announcement was made in Glasgow, Scotland, during the IWA's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Government of Uganda, through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), will lead preparations for the event, building on the utility's experience in organising major international water and sanitation conferences.

The congress is a major international water-sector gathering that brings together utility leaders, policymakers, researchers, development partners, financiers and technology companies to explore solutions to water and sanitation challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

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The 2027 edition is expected to attract more than 3,000 delegates, creating opportunities for knowledge-sharing, investment and stronger cooperation among African water utilities and their international partners.

Following the announcement, IWA President Professor Hamanth Kasan and Executive Director Professor Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy held an initial preparatory meeting with an NWSC delegation led by Board Chairman Professor Engineer Henry Alinaitwe and Managing Director Dr Engineer Silver Mugisha.

The delegation also included Senior Director of Business and Scientific Services Dr Rose Kaggwa and Kampala Water General Manager Engineer Mahmood Lutaaya.

Professor Kasan expressed confidence in Uganda's ability to deliver a successful congress. He said IWA intended to build on the achievements of the previous edition in Bangkok, Thailand, while expanding participation and membership across Africa.

He commended the Government of Uganda for creating an enabling environment for NWSC's contribution to water utility development across the continent and reaffirmed IWA's commitment to supporting preparations for the Kampala event.

Dr Mugisha welcomed the opportunity and assured IWA's leadership that Uganda was ready to host a high-quality international event.

"You will get the best Development Congress," he told IWA officials, citing Uganda's hospitality, conference infrastructure, technical expertise and institutional experience.

Professor Alinaitwe highlighted Uganda's climate, natural attractions and capacity to host major international gatherings, expressing confidence in the country's ability to mobilise the necessary support.

The previous IWA Water and Development Congress, held in Bangkok in December 2025, attracted approximately 1,700 delegates and 200 exhibitors. The 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda, drew nearly 2,700 participants from 85 countries.

Uganda's selection follows NWSC's hosting of the 22nd African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) International Congress and Exhibition in Kampala in February 2025. According to NWSC, the event attracted more than 2,500 delegates.

Beyond technical cooperation, Kampala 2027 is expected to strengthen Africa's participation in international water and sanitation discussions, promote innovation and foster partnerships among utilities, universities, development partners and investors.

IWA leaders also proposed initiatives to encourage Ugandan and other African universities to participate, including preparing students to present research papers and strengthening links between researchers and practitioners.

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The congress is expected to benefit Uganda's meetings and conference tourism industry by increasing demand for accommodation, transport, hospitality, exhibition services and other businesses.

It will also provide an opportunity to promote the country's tourism attractions, including the source of the Nile, Lake Victoria, national parks and mountain gorilla experiences.

Discussions in Glasgow also explored the possibility of establishing an IWA African hub, although its location will be determined through a separate assessment process.

Preparations for Kampala 2027 will proceed through coordination between IWA, NWSC and relevant national partners. The final dates and venue for the congress will be announced later.

The event offers Uganda an opportunity to showcase its water-sector experience while strengthening African participation in developing practical solutions to global water and sanitation challenges.