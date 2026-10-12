Uganda: 12-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Water-Filled Quarry Pit in Mukono

A 12-year-old primary school pupil has drowned in a water-filled excavation pit in Kiwugo Village, Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District, prompting residents to demand urgent action over safety hazards linked to nearby quarry operations.

The deceased, identified as Joyce Nantongo, was a Primary Five pupil at Nangwa Nursery Primary School.

Residents said she was chasing a goat in a field when she reportedly slipped and fell into the pit.

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The excavation is reportedly linked to quarry operations associated with GLA Limited, whose management residents accuse of failing to address longstanding safety concerns around the site.

Nantongo's death highlights the dangers children face when they encounter unprotected excavations, abandoned pits and other water-filled depressions.

Such hazards can turn ordinary outdoor activities into life-threatening situations, particularly where there are no barriers to prevent children from approaching the water.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 300,000 people died from drowning worldwide in 2021. Of these, approximately 73,000 were children under five, while another 57,000 were children aged between five and 14.

Drowning is the fourth-leading cause of death among children aged one to four and the third-leading cause among those aged five to 14, according to WHO's 2024 global report on drowning prevention. More than nine in 10 drowning deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Uganda also faces a significant burden. The WHO report estimates that about 2,000 people died from drowning in the country in 2021, compared with 1,332 fatalities recorded in national data for 2018.

The figures illustrate the scale of the problem, although they cover different years and represent different types of data: the 2021 figure is a WHO estimate, while the 2018 figure is based on reported fatalities.

Children are particularly vulnerable because they may not fully recognise the danger posed by deep water, unstable ground or concealed edges around excavations.

WHO identifies inadequate adult supervision, limited swimming and water-safety skills, and easy access to water as important risk factors.

In Nantongo's case, the reported circumstances have drawn attention to the need to secure artificial water bodies, including pits created by excavation and quarrying.

Although investigations must establish the circumstances of her death, residents say preventing access to dangerous sites should be a priority.

Moses Kiyimba, a resident of Kiwugo Village, said community members had repeatedly raised concerns about open pits, abandoned water reservoirs and other hazards around the quarry, warning that they posed a danger to children and other residents.

He alleged that despite previous complaints to the company, little had been done to secure or fill the excavations.

The girl's death has renewed calls for the government and relevant authorities to strengthen oversight of quarry operations and ensure that operators comply with applicable safety requirements.

Residents have also raised concerns about cracks in their houses and large piles of excavated soil, which they say contribute to flooding and threaten homes during heavy rains.

Norah Ndagire, who lives next to GLA Limited, said she wanted compensation to enable her to relocate from the affected area. She alleged that her concerns had not been adequately addressed.

John Kamegere, Nantongo's father, expressed disappointment with the company, accusing it of failing to take responsibility following his daughter's death.

He said he was dissatisfied with the company's response to the tragedy, claiming that its representatives had not remained involved in the funeral arrangements.

Kamegere appealed to the Minister, Balamu Baruhagare, to intervene and help his family obtain justice. He said efforts to seek assistance from local leaders in Mukono District had not yielded the desired results.

Everist Sematimba, the defence secretary of Kiwugo Village, said residents had taken several steps to have their concerns addressed, including submitting complaints to district authorities and inviting Guster Lule, whom residents identify as being associated with the quarry operations, to village meetings.

However, Sematimba alleged that these efforts had not resulted in meaningful action and that Lule had failed to attend the meetings.

Preventing drowning

WHO says drowning is preventable through practical interventions, including installing barriers that restrict access to water, providing safe places for children to play away from water, teaching school-age children swimming and water-safety skills, and training community members in safe rescue and resuscitation.

Applied to quarry operations, these measures mean identifying hazardous excavations, restricting public access with secure barriers, filling pits that are no longer needed where feasible, and maintaining clear warnings around dangerous areas.

Children should also be supervised around water, while communities need to know how to raise the alarm and seek emergency assistance without putting would-be rescuers at risk.

Residents are urging quarry management to secure or fill open pits to prevent further loss of life, particularly among children who may unknowingly wander into hazardous areas.

Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Region Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the child's death and said police had launched an investigation into the incident.

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He urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and protect children from dangerous excavations and open pits. He also encouraged members of the public to acquire basic first-aid skills to help respond to emergencies.

Police investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Nantongo's death.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Lule were unsuccessful. Staff contacted during the inquiry said he was unavailable and that his telephone number could not be provided.

The allegations made by residents against the company have not been independently verified. A response from the company to the concerns raised in this report was not available at the time of publication.

As investigations continue, residents are calling on the government, district authorities and other relevant agencies to assess quarry operations in the area, address the reported safety hazards and take measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Nantongo's death is a local tragedy, but the wider drowning statistics underline why the protection of children around open water must be treated as a public-safety priority.

Securing dangerous excavations and ensuring that complaints about hazardous sites are acted upon could help prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss.