Uganda: Rotary Club of Matugga Provides Free Medical Services to 300 Residents

The Rotary Club of Matugga has provided free medical consultations and treatment to more than 300 residents through a community health camp organised in partnership with Matugga Health Centre III.

The medical camp, held on October 11, 2026, aimed to improve access to essential healthcare services, promote early disease detection and support residents who may struggle to meet the cost of medical care.

Participants received screening and treatment for several conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, malaria and tuberculosis (TB), among other illnesses.

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The initiative also targeted maternal health, with 50 expectant mothers receiving free Mama Kits containing essential supplies to help them prepare for childbirth.

Speaking during the camp, Matugga Health Centre III medical officer Dr Mike Ssentongo said cases of malaria and flu among children had increased, while high blood pressure was becoming more common among adults.

Ssentongo urged residents to take advantage of the free tuberculosis screening services available at the health facility, noting that TB medication was also readily available.

He emphasised the importance of early screening and timely treatment in addressing illnesses and improving community health outcomes.

Rotary Club of Matugga president Kato Ivan Kirumira said the initiative reflected the club's commitment to extending free healthcare services to communities in need.

Kirumira also thanked the Ministry of Health for providing a mobile van used to conduct tuberculosis screening during the medical camp.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to Nile Post commended the club for organising the initiative, describing the free services as valuable support for residents who might otherwise struggle to access medical care.

The camp forms part of ongoing community efforts to improve access to healthcare, encourage early diagnosis and promote better health outcomes among Matugga residents.

The initiative also coincided with Uganda's 64th Independence anniversary period, highlighting the role of community organisations in supporting public health and social welfare.