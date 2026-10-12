East Africa: Uganda to Host the Prestigious International Water Association Water and Development Congress and Exhibition in 2027

Uganda has been selected to host the International Water Association (IWA) Water and Development Congress and Exhibition in 2027, marking a significant achievement for the country and creating opportunities for international cooperation, investment, tourism and economic development.

The announcement was made in Glasgow, Scotland, during the IWA's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Government of Uganda, through National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) will lead Uganda's hosting efforts, building on its experience in organising major international water and sanitation conferences.

The congress is one of the international water sector's most important gatherings, bringing together utility leaders, policymakers, researchers, development partners, financiers and technology companies to explore solutions to water and sanitation challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

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The Congress, anticipated to attract over 3000 delegates, Provides opportunities for tourism, investment and African cooperation

Immediately following the announcement, IWA President Professor Hamanth Kasan and Executive Director Professor Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy held an initial preparation meeting with an NWSC delegation led by Board Chairman Professor Engineer Henry Alinaitwe and Managing Director Dr Engineer Silver Mugisha.

The delegation also included Senior Director of Business and Scientific Services Dr Rose Kaggwa and Kampala Water General Manager Engineer Mahmood Lutaaya.

Professor Kasan expressed confidence in Uganda's ability to deliver a successful congress and outlined IWA's ambition to build on the achievements of the previous edition in Bangkok, Thailand, while expanding participation and membership across Africa.

He praised the Government of Uganda for creating an enabling environment that has enabled NWSC's contribution to water utility development on the continent and reaffirmed IWA's commitment to supporting preparations for Kampala 2027.

Dr Mugisha welcomed the opportunity and assured IWA leadership of Ugandas readiness to deliver a high-quality international event.

"You will get the best Development Congress," he told IWA officials, citing Uganda's hospitality, conference infrastructure, technical expertise and institutional experience.

Professor Alinaitwe highlighted Uganda's favourable climate, natural attractions and capacity to host major international gatherings, expressing confidence in the country's ability to mobilise the necessary support.

The previous IWA Water and Development Congress, held in Bangkok in December 2025, attracted approximately 1,700 delegates and 200 exhibitors. The 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda, attracted nearly 2,700 participants from 85 countries.

Uganda's selection follows NWSC's successful hosting of the 22nd African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) International Congress and Exhibition in Kampala in February 2025, which attracted more than 2,500 delegates, according to NWSC.

Beyond advancing technical cooperation, Kampala 2027 offers an opportunity to strengthen Africa's influence in international water and sanitation discussions, promote innovation and establish partnerships among utilities, universities, development partners and investors.

IWA leadership also proposed initiatives to encourage Ugandan and other African universities to participate in the congress, including preparing students to present research papers and creating stronger links between researchers and practitioners.

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The congress is expected to support Uganda's growing meetings and conference tourism industry through demand for accommodation, transport, hospitality, exhibition services and related businesses.

It also provides an opportunity to promote Uganda's tourism attractions, including the source of the Nile, Lake Victoria, national parks and mountain gorilla experiences.

Discussions in Glasgow additionally addressed the possibility of establishing an IWA African hub, although its location will be determined through a separate assessment process.

Preparations for Kampala 2027 will proceed through coordination between IWA, NWSC and relevant national partners. The final congress dates and venue will be announced later.

The event represents an opportunity not only to showcase Uganda's achievements but also to strengthen African participation in developing practical solutions to the world's water and sanitation challenges.