South Africa: On Paper Vs Reality - Could the DA and the ANC Work Together in Joburg?

The ANC and DA may need each other to govern Johannesburg, but competing interests, bruising personalities and the risk of political betrayal could derail a historic pact.

Amid all of the variables affecting the outcome of the Joburg elections, one near-certainty stands out: the ANC and the DA will be the two biggest parties. Which makes a coalition between them one of the most durable options. Could it really happen?

On the face of it there are many strong reasons that the ANC and the DA should work together and many strong reasons they can't.

The fact that the two have never worked together in any council despite the multitude of coalition combinations we have seen suggests there are strong reasons they cannot. But in the days after this election it might seem like the only option.

First, the fact that they would have a commanding majority with just two parties would make it very stable. And they would be replicating the coalition that has so far held in national government.

Second, both parties appeal to the middle of our politics.

As the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection reminded us this week, "doughnut coalitions", where smaller parties work together to exclude the biggest party, do not improve service delivery. The people who vote for the ANC and the DA tend to have similar interests; they both represent...