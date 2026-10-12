South Africa: Biker Shot Dead As SA Drug Busts Rev Up Global Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Fears

11 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

A MAC's Motorcycle Club member was murdered in a Pretoria shooting. As tensions flare within South Africa's biking community, there are also growing concerns that outlaw biker gangs with connections to cartel drug factories have designs on setting up shop in the country.

A biker was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a Pretoria pub as concerns grow about rising tensions in South Africa's biking community, just as suspicions intensify around the local influence of certain international outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Daily Maverick has established that an outlaw gang, with strongholds in Australia and the United States (US), where several of its members have been arrested for crimes, including drug-related offences, may have set up shop in Johannesburg recently.

This comes as police have been uncovering massive illicit drug factories in South Africa, which has sparked suspicions that aside from Mexican cartel links, gangs with strong Australian ties may be involved.

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The shooting, meanwhile, which seems to have stemmed from an argument, happened late on Saturday, 10 October 2026, outside a Pretoria venue.

There was no indication that it was linked to drugs or international outlaw groups.

Murder and banned patches

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed to Daily Maverick on Sunday that preliminary information suggested the murdered and the wounded man were from the MAC's Motorcycle Club.

Van Dyk said the suspected shooter was reportedly affiliated with the Crusaders Motorcycle Club.

These two groups have clashed before.

Van Dyk said...

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