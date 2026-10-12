South Africa: From Struggling Student to Store Manager - The Burger Wager That Opened New Doors

When her plans to become a scientist fell through, a young woman from Polokwane took a chance as a waitress at a burger joint in Nelson Mandela Bay. Almost two years later, and after a wager with her boss, MJ Moeta will soon open her own store under the Balkan Burger banner.

If you've been to Balkan Burger, one of Gqeberha's trendiest burger joints, chances are you've been greeted by the friendly face of MJ Moeta.

Soon, the 23-year-old will be leaving the Summerstrand store to manage the franchise's second outlet in Nelson Mandela Bay -- an opportunity that came about after a wager with her boss, Bojan Ivanovic.

Moeta's warm smile and positive energy come from years of experience in the hospitality industry - however, the 23-year-old's journey with Balkan Burger is a relatively short, but inspiring, story of how a supportive community put her in the fortunate position that she is in now.

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"This was never part of the plan, but I am grateful for the path that was set for me, and I cannot see myself ever doing anything else," the bubbly Moeta said.

While she celebrates a new chapter in her journey with Balkan Burger, the brand also celebrated several milestones this past weekend, including a look back at where it started, its meteoric rise in popularity in Gqeberha, and new partnerships as it expands its reach in the Friendly City.

The rise of MJ

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