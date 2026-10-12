South Africa: Morero Vows Transparency, but Joburg Withholds Release of R4bn Misconduct Records

11 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Anna Cox

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero promised residents that his administration would not hide financial misconduct or the misuse of public money. Yet, within days, the City acknowledged that it had failed to respond within the legal deadline to a request for records concerning billions of rands in alleged financial wrongdoing.

Addressing senior municipal officials, political leaders and representatives of the Auditor-General and Gauteng Provincial Treasury at a financial accountability gathering in Brixton last week, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero declared that his administration would not hide financial misconduct, that officials who misused public money would be held accountable regardless of rank, and that residents deserved to know how their money was spent.

"We cannot fix what we refuse to name," he told the gathering.

But while the mayor was making these promises, his administration was facing questions over its failure to provide Daily Maverick with records concerning billions of rands in alleged financial misconduct, sought through an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).

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When Daily Maverick asked Morero's office to explain the apparent contradiction, it failed to respond by the deadline of 5pm on Thursday, 8 October.

Separately, the City's Paia office acknowledged on the same day that the application for financial misconduct records had become what the law calls a "deemed refusal".

In simple terms, the City had failed to communicate a decision within the time allowed by law. Paia therefore treats the request as having been refused.

The City has neither provided the requested...

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