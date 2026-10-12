South Africa: Hunters Lose Constitutional Court Challenge to Animal Wellbeing Protections

The judgment, hailed as a 'profound victory for wild animals', brings relief to conservation and animal protection organisations that have worked for years to secure explicit recognition of animal wellbeing.

The Constitutional Court has rejected a demand by the South African Hunters and Game Conservation Association to remove wellbeing provisions from South Africa's biodiversity legislation. This follows a legal battle involving the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) and the EMS Foundation.

The foundation, together with the NSPCA, had intervened to oppose the association's attempt to have the word wellbeing removed from the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004, or Nemba.

In a statement issued after the judgment on Friday, the foundation said the decision was unanimous and that the court had awarded costs in its favour.

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The outcome brings relief to conservation and animal protection organisations that have worked for years to secure explicit recognition of animal wellbeing.

"Today is a profound victory for wild animals and for everyone working towards a more compassionate and just relationship with the living world," the foundation said.

The NSPCA welcomed the judgment: "Its effect is that decisions about how wild animals are managed, conserved and used in South Africa must continue to take their wellbeing into account."

The dispute concerned amendments introduced through the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Act of 2022 which...