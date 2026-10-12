South Africa: Fuel On the Fire - There's a Trumpian Upside to the Global Oil Crisis

11 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

South Africa could not avoid the latest fuel price increase because the Houthis choked off Saudi Arabia's Red Sea exit, but that starts another conversation altogether about who benefits.

The fuel shortage threats are real again. Because South Africa is heavily dependent on imported finished product, specifically diesel, our fuel providers are paying never-before-seen premiums on getting it to the pumps.

"Some of the smaller guys who are paying cash are definitely getting screwed," a fuel station owner in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, told Daily Maverick. It's the third filling station we visited on the Saturday before the fuel increase on Wednesday, 7 October, because the other two in Macassar and Eerste River were out of petrol.

"We don't get the benefit of the slate levy - the government does - but at least we don't have the wholesalers putting up their prices mid-month."

The slate levy is a variable, temporary charge added to (or subtracted from) the price of petrol and diesel to recover cumulative deficits (under-recoveries) or pass back surpluses (over-recoveries) over time.

Under the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a slate levy is only triggered and added to the fuel price if the cumulative negative slate balance exceeds R500-million. At the end of August, the combined cumulative petrol and diesel slate balance stood at -R10.456-billion.

The subsequent 87.66c/litre slate levy in the recent fuel price increase is...

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