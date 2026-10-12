South Africa: Crossed Wires - What If the Doomers Are Wrong and Ai Solves Everything?

11 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Steven Boykey Sidley

Even if AI solves science's hardest problems, inequality may deepen as ownership, access and adoption remain concentrated among the wealthy.

Here's a thought. Let's say all the AI doomers are wrong and the most optimistic optimists are right, even beyond their wildest imaginings.

Let's say, as some very smart people do (like Alex Wissner-Gross and Peter Diamandis who host the Moonshots podcast), that just about everything is "solved" - maths, chemistry, biology, physics, energy, disease, education, even ageing.

Suppose we wake up in 2035 and a box of science fiction magic tools has been opened.

Fusion works. Cancer is cured. Materials are designed atom by atom. The physics is done. Food molecules can self-assemble into meals. The bugs in your genes can be fixed. Healthy lifespan can hit 120, maybe 150.

And let's say all of this happens with nary a hiccup - no biological or computer viruses, no uncontrollable autonomous weapons, no environmental catastrophes, no societal breakdown.

What then?

That AI solves everything is, of course, an unreasonably heroic assumption, especially in the 10-year time frame. But the thought experiment reveals a much less discussed problem. An AI can discover a cancer drug. It cannot make the drug appear in a clinic in Soweto. In fact, the great coming AI wizardry cannot reach all of us with equal...

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