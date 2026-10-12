South Africa: Vote for the Psychopath - Joburg Needs It

You have to be more than a little crazy to want to be the mayor of our biggest city.

Whoever gets to wear the chain of office, or occupies the office of chains - seldom has a symbol of power been so appropriately ambiguous - faces the most formidable challenges.

The City is broke, and doesn't have cash to buy paper for their offices, never mind paying contractors. The entities that deliver critical services - like Joburg Water and City Power - are mostly incapable of fulfilling their obligations. The City's financial backbone, its billing system, is delusory. Revenue collections are dipping. Losses of water and electricity through illegal connections and theft are increasing. Some areas are not getting water for weeks at a time, others suffer repeated electricity cut-offs. We have one person, one vote, and on our roads we have one car, three potholes.

Whoever is elected will need to clean out the incompetent and corrupt who dominate City structures, and - perhaps toughest of all - have to tackle the unaffordable long-term pay agreement the current administration has put in place.

The job will require cold-blooded ruthlessness, steely courage, manic energy and suicidal determination to achieve even a modicum of success.

Wikipedia and an AI agent, the essential tools of over-hasty journalism, tell me that a...