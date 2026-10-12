South Africa: El Niño Highlights Urgent Need for Climate-Resilient Food Systems in SA

11 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yasirah Madhi

With El Niño bringing hotter and drier conditions to South Africa this summer, the country is facing an urgent reminder that more must be done to prepare for future climate risks.

Climate risks are intensifying faster than policy responses, and the food system is bearing the consequences. A particularly strong El Niño is forecast for the coming summer in South Africa. In southern Africa, this climate phenomenon is associated with hotter and drier conditions. For farmers, this means delayed rains, greater water stress and lower crop yields. Rain-fed crops such as maize, a staple food in South Africa, are particularly vulnerable.

For consumers, this could mean greater price volatility and increased pressure on household food budgets. This points to the need for transformative interventions in the food system to ensure the system overall, and households in particular, are better prepared to deal with the long-term impacts of climate change.

The Climate Change Act provides an important framework to embed food systems strongly in climate goals and plans, but this will require coordination across the government departments responsible for various facets of the food system.

The consequences of climate shocks are far-reaching, as the food system encompasses everything from agricultural inputs and farming to processing, transport, retail, consumption and waste. A shock at one point is felt across the entire system.

Lower production can affect jobs and incomes, while supply...

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