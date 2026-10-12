South Africa: Warning Signs On Afrimat's Losses Were Already Visible, If You Knew Where to Look

A stronger rand, higher shipping costs and collapsing domestic iron ore volumes exposed the risks of Afrimat's operating leverage, despite diversified revenue streams.

Once upon a time, in a market environment that now feels far, far away, Afrimat was a darling of retail and institutional investors alike. But this year, that fairy tale took a turn so dark it would make the Brothers Grimm proud.

This is a stock that peaked above R73 per share in mid-2024, having traded at roughly R33 before the pandemic struck. Investors who banked that wonderful journey by more than doubling their money must be feeling smug right now, since Afrimat's share price has subsequently been smashed to pieces.

The stock is currently trading at about R31.50, having finally found some support after hitting the 52-week low of R25.20 at the end of August. That's a long way down from where it was a couple of years ago.

In Afrimat's own words in the latest trading statement: "Since listing in 2006, Afrimat has never faced trading conditions as challenging as those experienced during the six months ended 31 August 2026."

Over the past 20 years Afrimat's business has changed significantly, mainly through acquisitive activity to broaden the earnings profile of the group. But Afrimat's reputation for having diversified earnings hasn't shielded investors in the latest period. The trading...