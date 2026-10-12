South Africa: Uncertainty Is High As the 2026-27 Summer Crop Season Starts

As South Africa's 2026/27 summer planting season begins, farmers navigate strong soil moisture against looming threats of El Niño drought and rising input costs.

South Africa's agricultural focus has shifted to the 2026-27 summer crop season, which begins this month. Farmers in some regions have started preparing the land for the new season. In a few weeks, we should see activity across all regions.

Recent rains have further improved soil moisture, building on already better-than-normal levels from the 2025-26 season. During that period, the rainfall window was prolonged and continued through May, which is unusual, as rains tend to taper off around March.

As for how much area farmers will plant, especially amid fears of an El Niño-induced drought and higher input costs because of the US-Iran war, we will have an indication later this month.

On 27 October, the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) will release its report on farmers' intentions to plant for the 2026-27 season. The report will cover maize, sunflower seed, soybeans, groundnuts, sorghum, and dry beans.

Ordinarily, South African farmers plant around 4.5 million hectares for summer crops. But in the 2025-26 season that we are leaving behind, the area increased to 4.6 million hectares as farmers took advantage of the favourable rainfall and crop prices.

Of the 4.6 million hectares, about 59% (2.7 million hectares) were maize,...