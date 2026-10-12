South Africa's Asylum Crisis Is a Mess of Home Affairs' Own Making

The asylum controversy reveals how closed refugee offices, procedural barriers and Home Affairs' failures have left legitimate applicants unable to seek protection.

Last week, a procedural Constitutional Court judgment regarding asylum seekers led to riots and protests in Durban and Soweto. The xenophobic violence was fuelled by a deliberate disinformation campaign by March and March and others, who falsely claimed a Home Affairs directive granted asylum seekers residency, or citizenship or voting rights. Perhaps less clear is how this all came about.

Background to the Constitutional Court case

In February 2026, the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and Lawyers for Human Rights took the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to court to challenge procedural impediments to asylum applicants.

The amendment to the Refugee Act (which came into operation in 2020) requires that asylum seekers - at a designated port of entry - obtain a transit visa to travel to one of South Africa's five Refugee Reception Offices (RROs) in Musina, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The transit visa gives asylum seekers five days to travel and be admitted into an RRO to lodge an asylum application.

Implemented since 2024, the DHA has effectively disqualified anyone (i) without an asylum transit visa, (ii) with a transit visa but not at an RRO within the five days, (iii) without another...