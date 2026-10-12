Ethiopia: Adi Gudem Inhabitants Rally in Support of Ethiopia's Federal Government, Denounce TPLF

Addis Ababa — Residents of Adi Gudem town in the Southeastern Zone of Ethiopia's Tigray region have rallied in support of the federal government, denouncing the TPLF group and calling for peace, stability, and a return to normal life.

As ENA reported from the scene, participants voiced their support for peace and stability, highlighting the importance of restoring normalcy across the region.

The rally comes amid ongoing efforts to restore stability in Tigray, where the federal government is providing humanitarian assistance and essential public services are gradually resuming in affected areas.

The restoration of these services is expected to improve access to basic necessities, help affected communities resume their daily lives, and revitalize local economic and social activities.

Participants emphasized the need for lasting peace and stability to enable communities across the region to rebuild their lives and return to normalcy.