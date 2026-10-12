South Africa: Family Outings End in Tragedy As Two Children Drown in Separate Western Cape Incidents

Two boys, aged eight and nine, have died in separate drowning incidents at Camps Bay Tidal Pool and Kleinmond Main Beach Lagoon.

Two children drowned during family outings at Western Cape coastal spots in separate incidents over the past week, including a nine-year-old boy who died at Kleinmond Main Beach Lagoon on Saturday.

The nine-year-old was found underwater at the lagoon on Saturday, 10 October. Bystanders recovered him and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before emergency services arrived.

The station commander of Kleinmond National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Schalk Boonzaaier, said on Sunday that the rescue service was activated at 3.12pm following eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress.

Multiple emergency services, including police, Overstrand Fire and Rescue, Critical Care Medical, ER24, and NSRI rescue teams responded to the incident. Paramedics and NSRI medics carried out prolonged CPR, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the child was declared dead.

The incident follows the death of an eight-year-old boy at Camps Bay Tidal Pool in Cape Town on Monday, 5 October.

NSRI Bakoven station commander Bevan Geyser said the crew was alerted to a drowning in progress at 5.41pm.

"The child had reportedly been playing in and around the pool ... when it appears he had been discovered in the pool unresponsive, and he was recovered from the pool where bystander CPR was commenced,...