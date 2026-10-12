South Africa: Meet the Magazine That Celebrates the Unsung Heroes Behind the Creatives

11 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Aneesa Adams

In an industry dominated by mainstream celebrities, iQHAWE magazine rewrites who gets to be celebrated in African media. The name means "hero" in isiZulu and isiXhosa, and the publication positions everyday creatives as the cultural heroes.

Who says you need to be famous to be in the spotlight? For Renaè Mangena and Anastatia Nkhuna, the answer is pretty simple: you don't.

Since starting iQHAWE magazine in 2019, the pair have been documenting the people, places and ideas shaping Joburg's creative scene. Today, iQHAWE is more than a magazine. It operates as a media platform, agency and non-profit organisation (NPO), with a focus on celebrating creatives, bridging the gap between aspiring creatives and the industry, and archiving contemporary culture.

With Création Africa backing its next chapter, iQHAWE Media is getting ready to turn the page on Issue 14. It's given the company the push it needed to get the issue moving again and make the coffee-table book a more sustainable annual release. Création Africa supports emerging cultural and creative entrepreneurs in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, providing mentoring and business support.

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"Being selected has something less tangible: validation," Mangena said.

The idea started when she was at university, trying to figure out how to get a foot in the door of the creative industry.

"So I thought about starting a publication and speaking to people who are behind the scenes and creating work. That became...

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