Malawi: MCP Candidates Emerge As Party Prepares for Fresh Regional Elections

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is preparing to hold fresh elections for its regional and district committees, with several members already positioning themselves for the posts.

Names that have emerged include Vitus Gomamtunda Dzoole Mwale, who is seeking the chair of the Lilongwe-Mchinji Region, as well as Arthur Sungitsa and Mphatso Jones Boti.

The elections follow a consent judgement delivered in Blantyre on 8 May 2026 by High Court Judge Allan Hans Muhome. It required the party to hold elections for all regional and district committees within 12 months.

The case was brought by MCP member Lovemore Chauwa Phiri, who argued that the existing committees' mandates had expired and that they were operating in breach of the party constitution.

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Justice Muhome found that office bearers had overstayed their five-year terms and that all affected positions had lapsed.

"The Defendant must hold elections for all positions in all the Regional Committees and District Committees within twelve (12) months," the judgement said.

MCP Director of Legal Affairs George Jivason Kadzipatike said he could not defend the indefensible, acknowledging that the party needed to comply.

In a memorandum dated 19 September 2026, Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda said the party will hold elections for all regional and district committees, including newly demarcated regions and districts.

The National Executive Committee agreed this at a meeting on 9 September. The polls will also cover constituency, ward and area committees nationwide before 8 May 2027.

Amon Signal Galagaza Nkhata, a member of the party's senior central region management team, has confirmed that he will contest the chair of the Bua Region.

He said he wants to help the party succeed in the 2030 general elections.

"I am ready to take up the challenges for the success of the Malawi Congress Party in 2030," he said.

Mr Nkhata is campaigning under the slogan "Galagaza for Bua Regional Chair".

He was MP for Kasungu Central from 2014 to 2019 and has served as the party's Regional Secretary for the Centre since being elected in 2015.

He described himself as a seasoned politician who subscribes to the party's four cornerstones of unity, loyalty, obedience and discipline.

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He has called on party members and stakeholders to back him.