Malawi: One Point Clear - Bullets Overtake Wanderers in Tight Fdh Bank Premiership Title Race

11 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets moved to the top of the FDH Bank Premiership on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Blue Eagles at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

The result takes them to 33 points from 16 matches, one ahead of Mighty Wanderers, who have 32 from the same number of games.

Bullets had ended the first round with a 5-0 win over Silver Strikers.

A resilient Blue Eagles defence kept the home side out in a goalless first half.

Chawanangwa Gumbo broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, and Ephraim Kondowe doubled the lead seven minutes later after Blue Eagles defender Fahad Mcheka made a costly error in his own penalty area.

Bullets then controlled the closing stages and did not let the visitors back into the match.

Blue Eagles stay third on 31 points, with Silver Strikers fourth on 29.

In the day's other results, Creck Sporting Club beat Moyale Barracks 2-1, Dedza Dynamos beat Masters 1-0, and Karonga United beat Civo Services United by the same score.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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