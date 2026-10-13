Sudanese Anti-War Forces Present Peace Roadmap to Regional and International Mediators

Addis Ababa — Sudanese anti-war civilian forces have presented a roadmap for ending the war to a regional and international five-party (Quintet) mechanism, as joint meetings began at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on Monday.

The talks aim to coordinate efforts to end the armed conflict and address the roots of Sudan's longstanding political crisis. The participating forces are pushing for a Sudanese-led political process that can deliver lasting peace and restore civilian democratic rule.

The civilian delegation brought together representatives of the Sudanese Declaration of Principles forces, the Popular Congress Party, civil society organisations, women's and youth networks, and prominent public figures.

The Quinet comprises representatives of the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States, the European Union and the United Nations.

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A final document and comprehensive vision submitted by the anti-war forces to the mechanism, obtained by Radio Dabanga, sets out proposals covering humanitarian assistance, a ceasefire and a political process.

'Proposed 40-member preparatory committee'

The roadmap proposes establishing a 40-member preparatory committee to ensure broad representation in the political process.

Under the proposal, 20 seats would go to forces that have not aligned themselves with either side in the fighting. The remaining 20 seats would be divided equally between forces aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and those aligned with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The document calls for an immediate, unconditional humanitarian truce to protect civilians and allow relief supplies to reach those in need without restrictions, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.

It also urges strict sanctions against networks and companies financing the war, particularly those linked to the gold sector, and calls for an arms embargo covering the whole of Sudan.

'Calls to exclude former ruling party from settlement'

The proposed roadmap rejects granting legitimacy to authorities established by either party to the conflict.

It also calls for the exclusion of the National Congress Party, its Islamic Movement and their political fronts from any future settlement.

The anti-war forces say a political process must address the roots of the crisis while safeguarding Sudan's unity and stability and meeting the aspirations of its people for a civilian democratic transition.