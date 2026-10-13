Sudanese Refugee Killed As Fire Destroys Shelters in Eastern Chad

Adré / Netika — A young Sudanese refugee was killed in Adré camp in eastern Chad on Sunday, as a separate fire destroyed temporary shelters and left displaced families without adequate accommodation.

Refugees told Radio Dabanga that Chadian police were continuing their investigation into the killing to identify those responsible.

The Platform of Civil Associations for Sudanese Refugees in Adré camp, known as PAGES, warned of a rise in armed robberies, intimidation, attacks on civilians and thefts of property in public places and on roads.

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In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the platform urged the relevant government, security and military authorities in Chad, alongside humanitarian partners and civil society organisations in the local governorate, to intervene urgently to address the deteriorating security situation.

It also called on residents and refugees to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements and suspected criminal activity to the security services to protect lives and property.

'Fire leaves refugees without shelter'

In a separate incident on Sunday, a large fire swept through Adré refugee camp, destroying numerous temporary shelters occupied by Sudanese refugees.

One refugee told Radio Dabanga that strong winds and the lack of fire engines in the area worsened the blaze.

The source also reported that temporary shelters housing Sudanese refugees west of Adré Secondary School were destroyed, leaving the affected families displaced and exposed without shelter.

The incidents have added to the insecurity and humanitarian pressures facing Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad.

'One killed and seven wounded in shooting in South Darfur'

Gunmen killed one person and wounded seven others when they opened fire on a vehicle carrying traders to a weekly market in the east of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen intercepted a commercial Nissan vehicle carrying traders travelling from the Manwashi administrative unit in Mershing locality.

The attackers opened fire on the vehicle near Hamada and Khor Abshe at around 8pm on Sunday, the eyewitnesses said.

The attack killed Saddam Abkar Khamis and wounded seven other people. The injured were taken to Nyala for treatment.

Several areas across Darfur have experienced rising insecurity and looting, prompting repeated calls for the authorities to intervene and curb the violence.