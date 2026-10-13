South Africa: Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize Honours a Heroic Generation - Now We Must Build Another

12 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mondli Makhanya

Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize honours a lifelong fight against impunity and challenges South Africa to revive the courageous leadership that shaped its democratic transition.

That extra layer of pride and joy for South Africans upon hearing about Judge Navi Pillay's winning the Nobel Peace Prize lay in the perceived rebuke to the enemy of peace: Donald J Trump. This is not because we, and most people on this planet, were just happy at yet another snub for one of the most despicable human beings alive. It was because Pillay embodies everything Trump lacks - she is courageous, principled, empathetic and guided by a steadfast, humane integrity.

The former United Nations commissioner for human rights, International Criminal Court judge, president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, pioneering black female high court judge in newly democratic South Africa and lifelong activist hardly featured in the bookies' and speculators' shortlist for the coveted prize.

Favourites included Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms network that has done incredible work in the war-torn country; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for his spearheading of the middle-power initiative that is aimed at salvaging the international order; and Pope Leo for his outspokenness on peace and justice.

There was Russian democracy activist <a...

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