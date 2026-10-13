Nigeria: Pantami Issues 3-Day Ultimatum to INEC to Publish His Name As Candidate

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has issued a three days ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over what he described as unlawful omission of his name from the final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State.

In a letter dated October 12, 2026, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Pantami's lawyers, Ahmed Raji & Co., demanded that the commission publish his name as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) within three days.

The lead counsel Ahmed Raji, SAN, said Pantami was duly nominated by the PDP after winning the fresh primary held on September 29, 2026.

According to the letter, Pantami, a registered member of the PDP at Pantami Ward, Gombe State, purchased the party's Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, was screened and cleared, and won the initial primary held on May 26, 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The firm said the PDP subsequently submitted his personal particulars, Form EC9, to INEC on August 8, 2026, and that the commission published his name on August 29, 2026, pursuant to Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The letter explained that the May 26 primary was later challenged in two suits at the Federal High Court, Gombe, where the plaintiffs questioned Pantami's membership of the PDP.

Raji said the court, in judgments delivered on September 24, 2026, resolved the membership question in Pantami's favour.

"In the second suit, the court also held that the non-appearance of Pantami's name in an exhibit tendered was not conclusive proof of non-membership. Membership of a political party is ordinarily a matter within the domestic affairs of the party," part of the letter stated.

The letter further stated that while nullifying the May 26 primary on grounds relating to its conduct, the court ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary within 30 days, affording all aspirants cleared on May 14, 2026, the opportunity to participate.

The lawyers said the PDP complied, duly notified INEC, and conducted the fresh primary on September 29, 2026, which was monitored by INEC officials, and Pantami again emerged winner.

The petition faulted INEC's decision to omit Pantami's name from the final list published on October 10, 2026, without giving any reason.