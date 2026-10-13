Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls for National Unity, Shared Responsibility On Ethiopia's 19th National Flag Day

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to strengthen national unity, embrace their diversity, and take collective responsibility for the country's prosperity as Ethiopia marks its 19th National Flag Day under the theme "Our Flag for National Consensus and Unity."

In his message marking the occasion, the Prime Minister described national unity as the foundation of Ethiopia's journey toward prosperity, emphasizing that the national flag represents the country's shared history, sovereignty, and strength in diversity.

Reflecting on the historic Battle of Adwa, PM Abiy highlighted how Ethiopians from different parts of the country united against a common challenge, demonstrating to the world the power of collective action and national solidarity.

He noted that the legacy of Adwa continues to call on each generation to rise above divisions and contribute to safeguarding the nation's future.

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"Medemer," Ethiopia's philosophy of synergy and collective progress, challenges citizens to move beyond passive observation and become active participants in shaping their country's destiny, the Prime Minister stressed.

He further underscored that Ethiopia's languages, religions, and identities are integral threads of a common national fabric woven through centuries of shared history.

PM Abiy further elaborated that genuine commitment to the nation begins with individual acts of courage, solidarity, and service, guided by a vision that transcends personal interests and serves the common good.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to previous generations whose sacrifices helped preserve the country, urging current generations to build on that legacy and pass a stronger, more prosperous Ethiopia on to those who follow.

He concluded by challenging every Ethiopian to reflect on their personal contribution to national unity and development, stressing that the country's future depends on the shared commitment of its citizens.

The 19th National Flag Day serves as an occasion to reaffirm the values of sovereignty, unity, and collective responsibility, with the national flag standing as a symbol of Ethiopia's enduring history and aspirations for a common future.