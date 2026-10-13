Zimbabwe Launches Drone Parcel Delivery Service in Postal Sector Modernisation Drive

BULILIMA, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe has launched a drone parcel delivery service aimed at modernising the country's postal sector and improving access to logistics services, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach communities.

The initiative, a public-private partnership between the Zimbabwe Posts (Zimpost) and Drone Solutions, was officially launched by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera in Bulilima District during commemorations marking World Post Day.

The service uses drone technology to transport parcels between locations, offering a potential alternative to conventional delivery methods and strengthening last-mile connectivity.

Speaking at the launch, Mavetera commended Zimpost for embracing technological innovation in line with the Government's drive to modernise postal services.

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"Our President is saying that we need to make sure that we modernise the way that we use the postal services," she said.

"I really want to applaud Zimpost for coming up with a PPP arrangement with Drone Solutions, where they are now using drone technology to deliver parcels. Well done and congratulations, Zimpost."

The partnership signals a shift towards technology-driven postal operations as Zimbabwe seeks to improve the efficiency and reach of its delivery infrastructure.

Zimpost Postmaster General Maxwell Chitendeni said the launch demonstrated the progress the institution was making in its digital transformation journey, with a practical demonstration connecting Bambadzi and Masendu, two communities approximately 60 kilometres apart.

According to Chitendeni, the drone departed from Bambadzi carrying consignments destined for Masendu and completed the journey in 18 minutes.

The demonstration also involved a reciprocal delivery, with Masendu Post Office sending a parcel addressed to Mavetera, which the minister received.

Chitendeni said the exercise illustrated how drone technology could help Zimpost extend its services to communities while changing the way parcels are transported and delivered.

"Honourable Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera managed to launch a drone, which is part of our digital journey," he said.

"We sent it to Masendu, which is 60 kilometres away, and within 18 minutes this drone was landing at Masendu. It was carrying consignments for Masendu."

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He added that the parcel sent from Masendu Post Office to the minister demonstrated the two-way delivery potential of the system.

"This journey is just a testament that Zimpost is transforming. It is a testament that we are getting into communities so that we change the way that we do things," Chitendeni said.

The deployment of drones could offer new options for delivering parcels across Zimbabwe, particularly in areas where distance and road access present logistical challenges.

However, the broader impact of the service will depend on its operational reach, delivery costs, reliability and ability to integrate with existing postal infrastructure.

The launch comes as postal operators worldwide explore digital technologies to respond to changing consumer expectations and growing demand for faster, more accessible delivery services.