Africa: Tanzania Calls for Credible Election Observation to Advance Africa's Peace, Stability

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, James Millya, has called for professional, impartial and evidence-based election observation to strengthen democracy, peace and stability across Africa.

He made the call on Sunday, October 12, 2026, when officiating at the joint opening of the African Union (AU) refresher training for core and support team experts, as well as short-term women and youth election observers, in Dar es Salaam.

During the training, Mr Millya said credible election observation depended on integrity, independence and professionalism.

"It is important for observers to base their assessments on facts and reliable evidence rather than bias or political interests,' he said.

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In additiona, he described the training as an investment in Africa's democracy, noting that election observers needed to uphold professional standards to enhance public confidence in electoral processes across the continent.

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Moreover, he warned that emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and social media were transforming electoral processes, while misinformation, disinformation and political polarisation presented new challenges that required stronger observation skills and improved methodologies.

Mr Millya also stressed the importance of expanding women's and youths' participation in democratic governance, describing the AU initiative as a significant step towards building a more representative and inclusive pool of African election observers.

He said greater participation by women and young people was essential to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that electoral processes reflected the interests and aspirations of diverse groups across the continent.

The Deputy Minister further highlighted President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to promoting women's and youths' participation in African integration, peace and security, as well as trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said Tanzania would continue supporting democratic governance and African cooperation, urging participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the training to promote peaceful, credible and inclusive electoral processes across Africa.