Zimbabwe: Zvimba West Sports Tournament Targets Drug Abuse and Child Marriages

Zvimba West legislator and Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha hosted a community sports tournament at Chipfuwamiti in Makonde using sport to raise awareness of drug and substance abuse and efforts to curb child marriages.

The tournament brought together teams from the district for football, netball and other sporting activities.

The initiative sought to encourage young people to adopt healthy lifestyles, develop their sporting talents and resist social pressures that can expose them to drug and substance abuse and early marriages.

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The event also provided a platform for community engagement with organisers seeking to use sport to promote positive choices and strengthen awareness of challenges affecting young people in rural communities.

Advocate Dinha said the initiative was intended to go beyond sporting competition by addressing social problems that threaten the wellbeing and future prospects of young people.

"Sport provides an opportunity to bring young people together, engage them in productive activities and raise awareness of the dangers of drug and substance abuse and child marriages," Advocate Dinha said.

She said communities needed to work together to protect children and ensure that young people had opportunities to develop their talents and contribute to national development.

Child marriages remain a concern because of their potential impact on girls' education, health and economic opportunities, while drug and substance abuse can expose young people to health risks and disrupt their social and educational development.

The tournament was therefore intended to combine sporting activities with awareness-raising and community participation.

Zanu PF Zvimba District Coordinating Committee chairman Bywell Mbiri said community-based initiatives could help mobilise young people around positive activities and strengthen efforts to address social challenges.

"Sport can be an effective platform for bringing young people together, promoting discipline and encouraging them to make responsible decisions about their lives," Mbiri said.

He said addressing drug and substance abuse and child marriages required cooperation among political and community leaders, parents, schools and other stakeholders.

Mbiri also emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for young people to participate in sport and other developmental activities within their communities.

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The tournament was organised with the support of local traditional leadership and included opportunities to identify and nurture emerging sporting talent.