Zimbabwe: WestProp Declares U.S.$1.8 Million Dividend As Shareholders Face Exit Offer Deadline

WestProp Holdings Limited has declared a US$1.81 million dividend for the financial period ended June 30, 2026, as the property group advances a restructuring process involving an exit offer for minority shareholders.

In a dividend announcement dated September 30, 2026, the company said its board had approved a total payout of US$1,806,826, equivalent to US$0.0602 per share across its 30 million ordinary shares in issue.

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2026, with shareholders registered at the close of business on October 16 eligible to receive the payment.

Shareholders seeking to qualify for the dividend must trade their shares by October 14, the last day to trade cum-dividend, ahead of the ex-dividend date on October 15.

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The announcement comes amid a separate restructuring process in which WestProp extended the closing date for its exit offer to minority ordinary shareholders from September 18 to October 9, 2026, to give investors additional time to accept the offer.

In a notice dated October 1, the company outlined revised timelines for implementing the exit offer and standby offer process.

The updated timetable placed the exit offer election deadline on October 9, with subsequent process milestones scheduled from October 12. The notice indicates that the process is expected to continue into October, with a further milestone due by October 21.

However, the two announcements do not specify whether the dividend declaration is linked to the restructuring exercise or how the exit offer may affect individual shareholders' holdings.

The dividend provides a defined cash distribution to qualifying shareholders, while the exit offer gives minority investors an opportunity to consider the terms presented by the company as the restructuring process progresses.

For investors, the key dates are October 14, the last day to trade cum-dividend; October 16, the dividend record date; and October 30, the scheduled payment date.

WestProp Holdings, incorporated in Zimbabwe in 2007, is listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange under the trading code WPHL.