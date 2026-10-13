Ethiopia, IMF Discuss Strengthening Economic Partnership and Reforms

12 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) Eyob Tekalign has held talks with Zeine Zeidane, Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on strengthening macroeconomic stability and advancing sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Ethiopia.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, providing an opportunity to review Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform agenda and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation with the international financial institution.

In its press release sent to ENA, NBE noted that the discussions focused on progress in implementing Ethiopia's economic reforms, recent economic developments and priorities for sustaining the reform momentum.

The two sides also exchanged perspectives on strengthening macroeconomic stability and creating favorable conditions for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The engagement underscores Ethiopia's continued dialogue with the IMF as the country advances its macroeconomic reform efforts and seeks to reinforce economic stability and long-term development prospects, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

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