Ethiopia Powers Future Growth With 'Digital Ethiopia 2030' Vision, Says DPM Temesgen

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh announced that Ethiopia is centering its long-term national prosperity on technology through the launch of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 vision.

The announcement came as Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh officially launched Ethiopia's 7th National Cybersecurity Month under the theme "Active Citizen; Secured Country!"

Emphasizing that cybersecurity is inseparable from national security, he urged all Ethiopians to play an active role in safeguarding the country's digital future.

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In a statement posted on his X page, the DPM highlighted that the achievements of Digital Ethiopia 2025.

The gains include expanded internet access, telecom liberalization, digital payment systems, and digitized public services, have established a solid foundation for the country's ongoing digital transformation, he noted.

He commended the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) for its "unwavering, round-the-clock efforts" in safeguarding Ethiopia's cyberspace.

"Cybersecurity is national security," DPM Temesgen wrote, emphasizing that protecting cyberspace is "about defending our digital sovereignty, safeguarding our citizens, and securing the future of our nation."

Stressing that cybersecurity cannot be left solely to government institutions, he framed digital defense as a collective duty.

"An active citizenry is the foundation of a secure nation," he said, adding, "together, we must protect our digital sovereignty, strengthen national security, and secure Ethiopia's digital future."