Somalia: Federal Agents Search Ilhan Omar's Washington Home

12 October 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Hanah Olson

Washington (Horndiplomat) — Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C., area home of U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar early Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to American media reports.

Fox News reported that Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived at approximately 6 a.m., with the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department involved in the operation.

In a statement to CNBC, the Justice Department confirmed that federal investigators had executed a search warrant.

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a department spokesperson said.

"This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," the statement added.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the full scope of the investigation or announced any criminal charges against Omar.

Omar, 44, a Democrat representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, is seeking another term in November's midterm elections.

The congresswoman, first elected in 2018, has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump over immigration policy and other political issues.

The search comes less than a month before the November elections, although authorities have not indicated that the investigation is connected to her re-election campaign.

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