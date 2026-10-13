Somalia: Somaliland President Hails Productive Talks in Washington

Hargeisa, Oct 12 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has described his recent meetings with senior U.S. officials as productive, expressing optimism about closer diplomatic, economic and security relations with Washington while urging President Donald Trump to formally recognize Somaliland.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, published on October 11, Irro said his delegation had held discussions with members of Congress, senators and officials from several U.S. government departments during a visit to Washington in September.

"We had a very cordial, friendly reception in the United States," Irro said.

"We had a productive week in Washington, and met with congressmen. We met with senators. We met with the administration, including the State Department, the Department of War, the Department of Energy, and Department of Treasury. We also met prestigious institutions in Washington, and I have a speech here at the CFR in New York. Yes, we also spoke and met with different organizations in the United States and New York. We have met with some friendly countries, some organizations as well."

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The president's remarks offered details of Somaliland's diplomatic outreach in Washington as Hargeisa seeks to translate growing engagement with American policymakers into stronger bilateral relations and eventual diplomatic recognition.

Although the visit did not produce a formal recognition announcement, Irro said his government was encouraged by the discussions.

"Well, we are actually satisfied with the level of engagement we had in the United States now," he said. "We didn't get the recognition now on the table, but hopefully things will move forward, and we make great progress, and we are satisfied with the level we have so far done."

Somaliland restored its independence in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia's central government and has since established its own government, armed forces, currency and electoral institutions. Somalia continues to claim Somaliland as part of its territory.

Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland in December 2025, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough for Hargeisa after more than three decades of seeking international recognition.

Irro described Israel's decision as a turning point.

"I think I can say that the recognition by Israel of Somaliland was the icebreaker," he said. "Now Somaliland is feasible to the whole world."

Irro Appeals to Trump for Recognition

The Somaliland leader made a direct appeal to Trump, arguing that recognition would strengthen American security and economic interests in the Horn of Africa.

"Well, I think President Trump is a great man," Irro said. "He made history, and he could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland, which will cooperate unconditionally in the fight against terrorism, in the fight against piracy, in the fight for marine security, and safer world trade routes as well, in a strategic, very important location."

The president also expressed support for Trump's Nobel Peace Prize ambitions, citing his administration's involvement in international conflict-resolution efforts.

"I may be on the record that I am the first African leader to refer the president for a Nobel Peace Prize, because so far for the short time he has been in office, he has resolved many conflicts in the world," Irro said.

Security Cooperation and Berbera Port

Irro said Somaliland was already discussing closer counterterrorism cooperation with the United States and saw opportunities to expand the relationship into maritime security, trade and investment.

"We are already in discussion with the United States on cooperating with counterterrorism," he said. "We're ready to partner with the United States, and also Somaliland historically was fighting alone, single-handedly, as I said, against terrorism and piracy. I see there is a great opportunity for the partnership between the United States and Somaliland in economy, in trade, in security, in counterterrorism, in national security, and more."

Somaliland occupies a strategic position along the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most important maritime passages connecting the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean.

The location has gained greater geopolitical significance amid attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and continuing instability in Yemen.

Irro said Somaliland's geographical position and record of maintaining security along its coastline made it a potential partner for Washington.

"For 35 years we have been single-handedly securing our waters, which is very important for the world global trade," he said.

The president also promoted the Port of Berbera as a gateway for international commerce, particularly for Ethiopia and other landlocked African economies.

"Berbera, as I said, has a very strategic location, and now, because of the certain conditions in the world which now exist regarding the war, even some of the world's largest shipping companies now use Berbera to bring their goods, and later they ship again to their destinations because of security reasons," Irro said. "So Berbera's need and demand is increasing, and Berbera is a viable port that can handle large containers as well."

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The port, developed by DP World, forms part of Somaliland's efforts to establish itself as a regional logistics and trading centre.

Irro said the country could become an important commercial corridor linking global markets with Ethiopia, East Africa and Central Africa.

Somaliland Seeks Partnership, Not Aid

Beyond recognition, Irro emphasized that Somaliland wanted a relationship with Washington built on shared strategic interests rather than dependence on foreign assistance.

He said the country could contribute to American priorities through maritime security, counterterrorism and economic cooperation.

The president also reiterated his willingness to contribute 2,000 peacekeepers to a potential Gaza peacekeeping mission, although no deployment agreement was announced in the interview.

"I told them we can provide 2,000 peacekeepers in Gaza. Yes, we are ready for that," he said.

Concluding his appeal to American policymakers, Irro said Somaliland offered opportunities for cooperation in a strategically important part of Africa.

"My last message is that we -- as a Somalilander -- we didn't come here for a list of requests or aid," he said. "We came with partnership. Somaliland is not for aid; it is not for handouts. Somaliland needs partnership in trade, in security, and economic cooperation. I think Somaliland can be part and parcel of making America great."