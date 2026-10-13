Botswana: Experts Shift to Unified Approach to Combat Breast Cancer

Gaborone — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month gains momentum, medical experts are shifting the spotlight toward a proactive, evidence-based approach that extends beyond the traditional focus on genetics.

A growing body of research suggests that a multifaceted approach to daily lifestyle, environmental habits and preventive care has the potential to significantly influence long-term health outcomes.

"We want to move the conversation from fear to empowerment," said Dr Muzaffar Hussain, a family physician based in Gaborone.

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"There are modifiable factors within our control, that allows individuals to become active participants in their own health journey, rather than passive observers of their genetic destiny," Dr Hussain said.

He said current research highlights the critical role of metabolic health.

He points to physical activity as a primary intervention, noting that 30-60 minutes of moderate activity per day could help regulate hormone levels that are often linked to breast cancer cell growth. He said nutritional patterns were equally vital, with oncologists now recommending diets rich in cruciferous vegetables and high-fiber foods.

Beyond diet and exercise, Dr Hussain said the modern environment presented new variables. He said public health officials were increasingly looking at endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in common household plastics and beauty products. Dr Hussain mentioned among them the electric components with high voltage as they worked against the body by discharging some cancer like chemicals, which then affect the body.

He said it was important to opt for clean-label products and minimise exposure to known synthetic chemicals where possible.

Despite the aforesaid lifestyle modifications, Dr Hussain and other medical experts maintain that the cornerstone of breast health remain early detection.

"The goal is to lower the baseline risk through healthy habits while ensuring that we catch any potential issues as early as possible. It is about creating a comprehensive defence," said Dr Hussain Free breast screening is offered during the breast cancer awareness month, October in health facilities, non-governmental organisations and private sector supporters with the hashtag "know the sign, get screened, save lives" "leba, tshwara, tlhatlhoba."

For those looking to take the first step, Dr Hussain recommended scheduling a consultation with a primary care provider to discuss a personalised risk assessment.

Dr Hussain said breast cancer remained a global burden, commonly diagnosed in women and the leading cause of cancer mortality for women across most countries. "An estimated 2.4 million new female breast cancer cases are diagnosed today, with 99 per cent being women and 0.05 per cent being men," he said. Dr Hussain said 70 per cent of all cancers in Botswana were diagnosed at a late stage, urging people to be conscious of their health at all times by doing regular medical checkup.

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