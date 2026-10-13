Botswana: Police Stage Successful Anti - GBV Boxing Tournament

Otse — More than 60 boxers converged at the Botswana Police College gymnasium in Otse on Saturday for a boxing tournament aimed at raising awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) and promoting safer communities.

Hosted by the Police Boxing Club, the one-day tournament used sport as a platform to confront one of society's pressing challenges and encourage collective action against GBV.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) president, Dirang Thipe called on young and aspiring boxers to become ambassadors of the anti-GBV campaign, urging them to reflect the discipline they practised in the ring in their everyday interactions.

He said their strength should not be measured by how hard they struck their opponents, but by how courageously they stood against injustice.

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He also said the association's responsibility extended beyond developing champions in the ring to building responsible citizens and safer communities.

Thipe commended the Police Boxing Club and other stakeholders for the initiative, saying the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved when sporting and community institutions united behind a common cause.

"Beyond this tournament, we value our relationship with the Botswana Police. You remain a key stakeholder in our boxing, and we applaud you for being valuable members of our boxing community and for taking a leading role in owning boxing with purpose. I also call upon all our 17 partner clubs to bring forth initiatives that help develop and promote the sport of boxing," he said.

For his part, Deputy Director of Training at the Police College, Assistant Commissioner Gilbert Muchauza, said they were honoured to host the initiative, which demonstrated that sport was about more than competition.

He said boxing instilled discipline, respect, self-control and responsibility, values that were essential in building safer and more peaceful communities.

Assistant Commissioner Muchauza said GBV remained a serious concern and that the tournament provided an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage dialogue and remind people that violence should never be a solution to disagreements.

He acknowledged the contribution of all stakeholders, saying their commitment underscored the importance of working together to address social challenges affecting communities.

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He urged boxers to compete with discipline, respect their opponents and demonstrate good sportsmanship, noting that the greatest victory was not only winning in the ring but also serving as positive role models outside it.

Meanwhile, spectators were treated to exciting contests across various weight categories.

In the 60kg category, Katlego David upset national team boxer Treasure Moremi, while Namibian boxer Haoseb Phillip also pulled off a surprise victory by defeating Police Club's top-seeded George Molwantwa.

Mmusi Tswiige of Prisons continued his fine form, narrowly defeating Solomon Lere of Molepolole Boxing Club by a 3-2 score.

BOPA