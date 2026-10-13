Kenya: Ruto Announces Sh20bn Road Upgrade Plan for Nandi County

12 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced a Sh20 billion road construction programme in Nandi County, targeting 350 kilometres of roads to improve transport and help farmers access markets.

During a development tour of the county, Ruto inspected the 24-kilometre Maraba-Kebeneti and Timboroa-Kopere roads in Tinderet Constituency.

He also broke ground for the construction of the 17-kilometre Labuiywo-Kapkoros-Koisagat road, which will cost Sh1.3 billion.

Ruto said the visit was focused on development projects rather than politics.

"Politics is still ahead of us. For now, we are focusing on development. I have come here to address roads, hospitals, markets and electricity," he said.

The road projects are expected to improve the movement of agricultural produce, connect rural communities to markets and ease access to essential services.

The Labuiywo-Kapkoros-Koisagat road is also expected to improve links with Nandi Hills and neighbouring counties, including Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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