South Africa: Pagad Protest Outside Suspected Drug Dealer's Cape Town House

Belgravia residents demand police do more to end gangsterism and shootings

Residents and members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) went to the homes of people they accused of being drug dealers and gangsters in Belgravia, Athlone, on Sunday.

The action also led to a protest by people living in The Vlei, a nearby informal settlement. They alleged corruption in the policing of crime.

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As the PAGAD protest passed The Vlei, women from the informal settlement shouted at the police, demanding better police protection.

Public Order Police had a strong presence throughout the day.

The march comes amid escalating gang violence in the area and residents living in fear. Last week, there were reports of people being shot in Belgravia.

After the march, members of the SAPS anti-gang unit (AGU) searched homes and people they suspected of being gang members at The Vlei.

Later residents of The Vlei burnt tyres and refuse at the entrance to the settlement.

Although also seeking better policing, some residents of The Vlei were unhappy with the AGU action.

A Belgravia resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said AGU officers had gone around her area with members from PAGAD and knocked on the doors of alleged drug dealers.

"I knew there was crime in the area, but I did not expect these people to be on our doorsteps," said the resident.

She said the area has become increasingly violent. "We want the police to help deal with crime that is affecting the area."

Cassiem Parker of PAGAD said residents in formal households in Belgravia had requested their support to address the increase in crime, gang activity and killings in the area.

"PAGAD attended a few meetings and subsequently the joint decision with community members was taken to do a walkabout to highlight the issue, raise further awareness and mobilise people to take back their streets," said Parker.

Parker said that the police present at the march were told to note the addresses visited and take appropriate action.

"SAPS must patrol, search, arrest, investigate and push for prosecution of the offenders," he said.

The courts and correctional services must also play their part, said Parker.

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Parker said that PAGAD will continue to respond to communities who call for assistance, since they believe it is their responsibility.

Questions were sent to SAPS. The article will be updated once a response has been received.